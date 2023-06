News From Law.com

Karen Stein spent a decade in sports as assistant general counsel of the PGA Tour. But since 2007, she's worked in a field soaring faster and higher than a Phil Mickelson drive—data centers. Stein just joined her fourth data center builder, Atlanta-based T5 Data Centers, as general counsel. T5 is one of the fast-growing players in the booming data center construction market.

