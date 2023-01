New Suit - Employment

Roc Nation, a Live Nation Entertainment company, was sued Friday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Lenzo & Reis on behalf of Ata Movassaghi, who claims he was terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave amid COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00516, Movassaghi v. Roc Nation LLC.