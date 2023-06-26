New Suit

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Indiana Farm Service Agency were hit with a lawsuit on Monday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bose McKinney & Evans on behalf of Dennis Mouzin, Ed Mouzin and Paul Mouzin, challenges the defendants' determination that the plaintiffs were not actively engaged in farming operations in certain years and were therefore ineligible for certain programs and benefits administered by the FSA. The case is 2:23-cv-00323, Mouzin et al. v. United States Department of Agriculture et al.

Agriculture

June 26, 2023, 7:04 PM

Dennis Mouzin

Ed Mouzin

Paul Mouzin

Bose McKinney & Evans

United States Department Of Agriculture

Indiana Farm Service Agency

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision