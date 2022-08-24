Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Durie Tangri removed a tortious interference lawsuit against Coinbase and its founder Brian Armstrong to California Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit arises out of plaintiff MouseBelt Labs' investment in Knowledgr, an academic research crowdsourcing platform and direct competitor of Armstrong's platform ResearchHub. The complaint accuses Armstrong of wrongfully inducing Knowledgr's founder Patrick Joyce, now the Chief Scientific Officer of ResearchHub, to secretly provide confidential information and source code to ResearchHub while he was still working at Knowledgr. The suit was filed by Putterman Yu Wang. The case is 3:22-cv-04847, MouseBelt Labs Pte. Ltd. v. Armstrong et al.

Fintech

