New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, was hit with a consumer class action Friday in North Carolina Western District Court. The case was brought by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC and NS PR Law Services on behalf of used motor vehicle dealers who accuse Carvana of taking 'weeks or months' to deliver vehicle titles, delaying consumers' ability to drive cars they have purchased legally. Carvana is also accused of improperly issuing temporary out-of-state tags and plates to buyers, and using deceptive advertisements to attract customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00171, Mountaineer Motors of Lenoir, LLC v. Carvana, LLC et al.

Automotive

November 18, 2022, 6:49 PM