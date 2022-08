Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Michael Best & Friedrich on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Capital Link Management to Utah District Court. The suit, stemming from a collection agreement to recover certain receivables, was filed by Heideman & Associates on behalf of Mountain Run Solutions. The case is 2:22-cv-00526, Mountain Run Solutions v. Capital Link Management.

Banking & Financial Services

August 18, 2022, 7:48 PM