Who Got The Work

S. Alex Long Jr., Christina Davidson Trimmer and Tricia W. Magee from Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick have stepped in to defend Inspire Performing Arts Co., Lisa Lewis and Megan Zugelder May in a pending trademark infringement and breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 27 in North Carolina Western District Court by Walker Kiger PLLC and the Vogel Law Firm on behalf of Mariner Foundation and Mountain Island Day Community Charter School d/b/a Jackson Day School. The suit accuses Lewis and Zugelder May of misappropriating funds from Mariner Foundation and starting a competing dance team with a confusingly similar name in violation of their employment contracts and trademark laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:24-cv-00779, Mountain Island Day Community Charter School et al v. Inspire Performing Arts Company, LLC et al.

Education

September 05, 2024, 7:37 AM

