New Suit

Hall Booth Smith and Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Arkansas Eastern District Court on behalf of Mount Vernon Fire Insurance. The suit names TC's Midtown Grill and other claimants in connection with a motor vehicle collision and underlying accusations of driving while intoxicated. The case is 4:23-cv-00034, Mount Vernon Fire Insurance Company v. TC's Midtown Grill North Inc et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 7:59 PM