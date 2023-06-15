New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of Mount Vernon Fire Insurance Co., a Berkshire Hathaway company, in Florida Southern District on Thursday. The complaint, seeking a declaration that Mount Vernon has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying class action, names Bonafide Management Group, Asset Management LLC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22229, Mount Vernon Fire Insurance Co. v. 12590 Coronado Towers Condominium Inc.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 6:56 PM

Mount Vernon Fire Insurance Co.

Hinshaw & Culbertson

12590 Coronado Towers Condominium, Inc.

Bonafide Management Group, Inc.

Bonafide Management Group, LLC

Diaz Cuesta Asset Management, LLC

Martha Cuesta De Diaz

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute