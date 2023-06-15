Hinshaw & Culbertson filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of Mount Vernon Fire Insurance Co., a Berkshire Hathaway company, in Florida Southern District on Thursday. The complaint, seeking a declaration that Mount Vernon has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying class action, names Bonafide Management Group, Asset Management LLC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22229, Mount Vernon Fire Insurance Co. v. 12590 Coronado Towers Condominium Inc.
Insurance
June 15, 2023, 6:56 PM