Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the State Bank of Texas to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by attorney Ottowa E. Carter Jr. on behalf of Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Hattiesburg. The case is 2:23-cv-00097, Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Hattiesburg, MS v. State Bank of Texas.

Banking & Financial Services

July 12, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Hattiesburg, MS

Plaintiffs

Ottowa E. Carter, Jr. PA

defendants

State Bank of Texas

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property