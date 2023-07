New Suit

JPMorgan Chase was sued on Friday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed pro se by Ismael Mouhab. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01055, Mouhab v. JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Ismael Mouhab

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation