Who Got The Work

James T. Shearin of Pullman & Comley and Leah Godesky of O'Melveny & Myers have entered appearances for Citigroup and administrators of the company's retirement savings plan in a pending ERISA class action. The action, filed July 29 in Connecticut District Court by Miller Shah LLP, accuses the defendants of breaching fiduciary duties to plan participants by offering a suite of BlackRock target date funds that, according to the suit, perform worse than many similar mutual fund alternatives. The suit further contends that the BlackRock funds were designated as the plan's default investment selection. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny, is 3:22-cv-00965, Motz et al v. Citigroup Inc. et al.