New Suit - Contract

Motto Franchising filed a tortious interference lawsuit against UMortgage on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Davis Graham & Stubbs, accuses the defendant of unlawfully soliciting a Motto franchisee to become a UMortgage broker despite knowing that the broker was subject to a franchise agreement with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00609, Motto Franchising LLC v. UMortgage LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 08, 2023, 8:49 PM