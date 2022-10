New Suit - Contract

Motto Franchising filed a franchise lawsuit against Marin AB Holdings and Brooke Marin on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit was brought by Davis Graham & Stubbs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02724, Motto Franchising LLC v. Marin et al.

Colorado

October 14, 2022, 7:44 PM