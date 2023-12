Who Got The Work

Benjamin H. Mccoy of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Bristol Meyers Squibb Co. Medical Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, over the wrongful denial of medical benefits, was filed Oct. 17 in New Jersey District Court by Halkovich Law on behalf of Luis Motta. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, is 2:23-cv-21212, Motta v. Bristol Meyers Squibb Company Medical Plan.

Health Care

December 01, 2023, 11:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Luis Motta

Plaintiffs

Halkovich Law, LLC

defendants

Bristol Meyers Squibb Company Medical Plan

John Doe (1-100)

XYZ Corp. (1-100)

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations