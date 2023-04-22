Haynes and Boone filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of engineering firm Mott MacDonald LLC. The complaint pursues claims against Fishburne Drilling Inc. for certain costs arising from the parties' work on construction of a portion of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. The suit contends that Fishburne owes approximately $372,400 for costs incurred to recover broken equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00170, Mott MacDonald, LLC v. Fishburne Drilling, Inc.
Construction & Engineering
April 22, 2023, 1:08 PM