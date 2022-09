Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Inspire Medical Systems to Arizona District Court. The complaint was filed by Atticus Law on behalf of Edward T. Mott and Kacey Mott over damages allegedly caused by a defective implantable pulse generator for patients with sleep apnea. The case is 2:22-cv-01533, Mott et al. v. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Health Care

September 12, 2022, 8:27 PM