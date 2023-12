News From Law.com

A motor vehicle case being tried in Pennsylvania has ended in a mistrial after counsel for the defense raised an issue that is often seen as out-of-bounds. On Dec. 26, Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Kenneth Powell granted a mistrial in Marrero v. Medina, after counsel for the defendant began asking the plaintiff about prior settlements they have entered into with carriers in unrelated cases, according to the case docket.

December 28, 2023, 12:18 PM

