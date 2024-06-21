Motley Rice Hires New Office Leader to Deepen Mass Torts, Tr...

News From Law.com

Motley Rice is strengthening its mass torts presence in Philadelphia with the addition of member Michael Daly, who is leaving his position as Philadelphia office leader with Pogust Goodhead to help head up Motley's own local office.Per Motley Rice's website, Daly will be the firm's second attorney stationed in Philadelphia, joined by appellate member Michael Quirk who joined the firm back in 2019, although Motley Rice executive board member Donald Migliori noted that the firm has several attorneys in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, who already help address the Philadelphia market.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

June 21, 2024, 4:56 PM

nature of claim: /