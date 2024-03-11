Motley Rice Cites ABA Ethics Opinion in Opioid Disqualificat...

News From Law.com

Motley Rice has turned to a Feb. 28 formal opinion of the American Bar Association's Model Rule of Professional Conduct 1.11 to defend itself against possible disqualification in dozens of opioid cases. One of the defendants, pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx, claims Motley Rice obtained confidential information while representing Hawaii, the District of Columbia and Chicago. Motley Rice insists its current clients, cities and counties suing over opioids aren't "private clients" under the rule.

District of Columbia

March 11, 2024, 6:35 PM

nature of claim: /