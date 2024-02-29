Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis partners Ali-Reza Boloori and Ellisen Shelton Turner have stepped in as defense counsel to Samsara in a pending trade secrets, patent infringement and defamation lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 15 in California Northern District Court by Williams & Connolly and Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Motive Technologies f/k/a KeepTruckin, accuses the defendant's senior executives of creating fake accounts on the plaintiff's platform in order to steal the plaintiff's technology. The suit further accuses the defendant of overstating the capabilities of its AI-powered dashcam while making false statements about the plaintiff's own AI-powered dashcam. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse, is 3:24-cv-00902, Motive Technologies, Inc. v. Samsara, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 29, 2024, 8:28 AM

