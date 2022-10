New Suit - Patent

Fleet Connect Solutions was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Kelley Drye & Warren on behalf of Motive Technologies f/k/a Keep Truckin, asserts several patents pertaining to fleet management systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-06083, Motive Technologies Inc. v. Fleet Connect Solutions LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

October 14, 2022, 6:51 PM