Ray Quinney & Nebeker and Quarles & Brady filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court on behalf of Ferrari company Motion Products Inc., a restorer of classic cars. The suit targets Christopher B. Reese for allegedly selling the defendant a 2016 McLaren Model 570S for $115,000, yet refusing to transfer the title of the vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00336, Motion Products v. Reese.

May 24, 2023, 8:00 PM

