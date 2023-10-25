Mothers Still Face Disproportionate Burden in Legal Field, A...

News From Law.com

Mothers and caregivers face a double burden when working in the legal field leading them to vote with their feet and walk out the door, according to the American Bar Association Commission on Women's latest report.The report, titled "Legal Careers of Parents and Child Caregivers" and authored by American Lawyer Lifetime Achievement Honoree and Fine Kaplan and Black member Roberta Liebenberg, Scharf Banks Marmor partner and The Red Bee Group founder Stephanie Scharf, and former ABA president Paulette Brown, looked to gather data on biases women and caregivers face in the legal workplace and provide policy recommendations for law firm leaders to promote gender equity in the office.

October 25, 2023, 4:05 PM

