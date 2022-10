New Suit - Contract

Colgate-Palmolive, a maker of home and personal care products, High Peak Transportation and other defendants were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to alleged unpaid invoices for services rendered, was filed by Kamensky-Cohen & Riechelson on behalf of Mother's Recovery Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06182, Mother's Recovery, Inc. v. Valencia et al.