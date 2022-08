Who Got The Work

Richard T. Mulloy and Robert C. Williams of DLA Piper have entered appearances for software company Bluebeam Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 25 in California Southern District Court by Insigne PC on behalf of Mothers of Modernization, asserts two patents related to file attendant messaging. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson, is 3:22-cv-01083, Mothers of Modernization, LLC v. Bluebeam, Inc.

Technology

August 26, 2022, 7:41 AM