New Suit - Trade Secrets

Motherboard Express d/b/a MBX Systems filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Thomas Larson on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Proskauer Rose, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Velasea. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00475, Motherboard Express Co. v. Larson.

Illinois

January 25, 2023, 6:49 PM