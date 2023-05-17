Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ulmer & Berne on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alimentation Couche-Tard, the Canadian convenience store chain, and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Benson & Sesser on behalf of Joseph Motes, the administrator of the Estate of Gloria J. Wells, who died from falling into a hole covered by a mat. The case is 2:23-cv-01656, Motes, as Administrator of the Estate of Gloria J. Wells v. Scf Rc Funding IV LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 17, 2023, 6:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Motes, as Administrator of the Estate of Gloria J. Wells

defendants

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Mac's Convenience Stores LLC

Scf Rc Funding IV LLC

defendant counsels

Ulmer & Berne

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims