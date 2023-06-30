New Suit - Copyright

Universal Music Group, Def Jam Recordings, Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court over West's song 'Come to Life.' The court action, filed by the Dave-Rode Law Firm on behalf of Bishop David Paul Moten, contends that sound recordings featured in 'Come to Life' contain unauthorized samples from a sermon, known as 'Thank God for Saving Me,' delivered and owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00030, Moten v. Def Jam Recordings et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 30, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Bishop David Paul Moten

Plaintiffs

Dave-Rode Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

UMG Recordings, Inc

Def Jam Recordings

G.O.O.D. Music

Ye f/k/a Kanye West

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims