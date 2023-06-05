New Suit - Personal Injury

Southwest Airlines was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney John A. McNally, IV on behalf of Kristen Koval and David Mosure, who claims that he sustained injuries after a flight attendant instructed him to return a bag to overhead storage during air turbulence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01121, Mosure et al. v. Southwest Airlines, Co.

Transportation & Logistics

June 05, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

David Mosure

Kristen Koval

Plaintiffs

John A. McNally, IV

defendants

Southwest Airlines, Co.

John/Jane Does Nos. 1-10

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel