Most Innovative Law Firm: Troutman Pepper | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, a Philadelphia-based firm with Southeastern offices in Atlanta, Charlotte and Raleigh, was honored for its creativity in creating Troutman Pepper Plus. According to its nominator essay, it's an "innovative client value program that combines the services of our attorneys with the expertise of our business teams to provide tailored value-add offerings for clients." "Troutman Pepper Plus focuses on creating positive client experiences and adding value throughout clients' entire journey with the firm," the essay said.

Georgia

June 16, 2023, 8:08 AM

nature of claim: /