Most Innovative Law Firm: Hall & Lampros | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Hall & Lampros, an Atlanta law firm, was honored for taking "an innovative and strategic approach to each case," according to its nominator essay. It is "often engaging medical experts, statisticians, professional researchers, actuarial experts, and obtaining data through Freedom of Information Act requests and state sunshine laws to buttress and ratify legal theories and case strategy," the firm's essay said. "Hall & Lampros often represents victims who are at their most vulnerable.

Georgia

June 16, 2023, 8:06 AM

