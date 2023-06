News From Law.com

Matt Peurach, a partner with Morris, Manning & Martin in Atlanta, was honored for striking deals totaling more than $1 billion, according to his nominator essay. "He's best known for being one of the first attorneys in the country to work on Opportunity Zone (OZ) funds and deals. (Congress created the program to spur economic progress in designated low-income areas)," his essay said. "[The] American Lawyer named him a 2021 South Trailblazer."

Georgia

June 19, 2023, 1:06 PM

nature of claim: /