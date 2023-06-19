Most Effective Deal-Maker: Kate Hardey | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Kate Hardey, a partner with McGuireWoods in Charlotte, was honored for success as a cannabis industry dealmaker. "[As] co-leader of the firm's cannabis, hemp and CBD practice team, [she] draws upon her healthcare and in-house experience to shape the future of the cannabis industry in the United States," according to her nominator essay. In 2021, Hardey represented Cronos Group, a Canada-based cannabinoid investment company, in its $110.4 million investment in PharmaCann, one of the United States' biggest privately held and vertically integrated cannabis multistate operators.

North Carolina

June 19, 2023, 1:02 PM

