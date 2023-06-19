Most Effective Deal-Maker: Joseph Rice | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Joseph Rice, a founding member of Motley Rice in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was honored for a career in which he's "recovered more than $300 billion for plaintiffs in some of the largest civil actions our courts have seen in four decades," according to his nominator essay. "Historically, Joe is well regarded for his role in crafting the landmark tobacco master settlement agreement in the 1990s, which remains the largest civil settlement in U.S. history," the essay said.

South Carolina

June 19, 2023, 1:08 PM

