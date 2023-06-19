Most Effective Deal-Maker: John Kennedy | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

John Kennedy, a partner with James Bates Brannan Groover in Macon, was honored for his achievements in complex commercial litigation and receivership law. "Mr. Kennedy has had countless successes being a dealmaker on behalf of his clients," according to his nominator essay, but one has stood out. In that case, Kenned was appointed as receiver of Education Corporation of America (ECA) and its subsidiaries, which were defendants in an upcoming trial in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.

Georgia

June 19, 2023, 1:04 PM

