Most Effective Deal-Maker: Gene Price | Law.com Radar

Gene Price, a partner with Burr & Forman in Birmingham, was honored for a career in which he's closed deals "ranging from $400,000 to over $1 billion," according to his nominator essay. "Each time, he has aimed to be 'the most reasonable person in the room,' which has helped clients secure deals and generated decades of repeat business for his firm," his essay said. "Price has steered clients through major deals in dozens of industries over his nearly 40-year career."

Alabama

June 19, 2023, 1:07 PM

