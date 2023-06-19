Most Effective Deal-Maker: G. Kirk Domescik | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

G. Kirk Domescik, managing partner of Duane Morris's Atlanta office, was honored for both his leadership with the firm and his acumen as a deal-maker. "He concentrates his practice in the areas of healthcare and corporate law, with particular emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, company organization and governance, including preparation of operating agreements and shareholder agreements, general corporate counseling and other transactional matters," according to his nominator essay.

Georgia

June 19, 2023, 1:02 PM

nature of claim: /