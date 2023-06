News From Law.com

Evan Rosenberg, an attorney with Morgan & Morgan's Atlanta office, was honored for his deals with college and pro athletes as well as personal injury cases. As a sports agent, he recently helped NFL player Bradley Chubb negotiate a new contract following his trade from the Denver Broncos to the Miami Dolphins last year. The new deal, $112 million over five years, increased Chubb's annual salary to $22.4 million for 2023.

Georgia

June 19, 2023, 1:09 PM

