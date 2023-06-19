Most Effective Deal-Maker: Billy Ching | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Billy Ching, a partner with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough in Atlanta, was honored for closing on deals valued between $10 million to $4 billion in his career, according to his nominator essay. "Investment bankers, entrepreneurs, private equity firms, portfolio companies and family businesses hire Billy because they know he will provide excellent counsel and close deals on their desired timeframe," the essay said. "Billy is the hub," a colleague said in the essay.

Georgia

June 19, 2023, 1:01 PM

