California's primary election produced favorable results Tuesday night for incumbent judges across the state, with one notable exception. Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Gregory Kreis appeared headed toward defeat in his reelection bid. Challenger April Van Dyke, a contract counsel and long-time public defender, had received 61% of the vote to Kreis' 39% in the latest tally available Wednesday afternoon.

California

March 06, 2024, 5:20 PM

