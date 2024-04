News From Law.com

Large firms with roots in Chicago again marched to a different beat last year. After outpacing their Am Law 100 peers in 2022, several of the largest Windy City-founded firms fell back a bit in 2023, growing revenue, revenue per lawyer and average profits per equity partner at a slower clip than the segment as a whole, according to American Lawyer data.

Legal Services

April 22, 2024, 2:42 PM

nature of claim: /