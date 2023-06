New Suit - Contract

Kelley Drye & Warren filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of Mossberg Corp. The complaint, targeting the Raymond James Trust, seeks a declaration that the defendant is obligated to accept a subordinated promissory note from Mossberg and execute a subordination agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00780, Mossberg Corporation v. Raymond James Trust, N.A., as Trustee.

Connecticut

June 15, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Mossberg Corporation

Plaintiffs

Kelley Drye & Warren

defendants

Raymond James Trust, N.A., as Trustee

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract