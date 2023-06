Removed To Federal Court

Farmers Casualty Insurance Co. on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over a disputed claim arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Graves Thomas Rotunda Injury Law Group on behalf of Laura M. Moss. The defendant is represented by Cole, Scott & Kissane. The case is 2:23-cv-14185, Moss v. Farmers Casualty Insurance Company.

Property & Casualty

June 28, 2023, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Laura M. Moss

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Joseph Graves

defendants

Farmers Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision