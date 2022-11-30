Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lennar Carolinas LLC to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, filed by Finkel Law Firm on behalf of Moss Grove II Property Owners' Association Inc., accuses the defendant, in its former capacity as declarant for the plaintiff, of failing to create a capital reserve fund for the repairs to common areas and structures within the Moss Grove II subdivision in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. The case is 2:22-cv-04287, Moss Grove II Property Owners' Association, Inc. v. Lennar Carolinas, LLC.

Real Estate

November 30, 2022, 5:27 AM