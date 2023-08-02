New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Pension Benefit Information d/b/a PBI Research Services and Progress Software Corp. were hit with a data breach class action on Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Berger Montague, is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly compromised in June 2023 after ransomware group CL0P conducted a cyberattack on Progress Software's file transfer application 'MOVEit.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-02278, Mosqueda v. Progress Software Corp. et al.

Business Services

August 02, 2023, 4:34 PM

