Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed an employment class action against United Natural Foods, an organic and specialty food distributor, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Burrows Law Firm and the Novak Law Firm. The case is 2:23-cv-05064, Mosley v. United Natural Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 26, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Mosley

defendants

United Natural Foods, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination