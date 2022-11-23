Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and Autonation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Roseville to California Eastern District Court. The suit, for alleged violations of the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the owner of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The case is 2:22-cv-02110, Mosley v. FCA US, LLC et al.

Automotive

November 23, 2022, 8:03 PM