New Suit - Consumer

Wells Fargo was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in California Southern District Court accusing the company of intentionally compelling customers who claim illegal collection of overdraft fees to engage in individual arbitration rather than file a class action. The lawsuit was filed by Arent Fox and McCune Law Group on behalf of four individuals seeking relief through the American Arbitration Association. The plaintiffs contend that Wells Fargo intentionally undermines the arbitration process through repeated filings of motions and protracted pre-hearing briefings which substantially increase customers' legal fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01976, Mosley et al v. Wells Fargo & Co. et al.