Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against United Seating and Mobility d/b/a Numotion to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over personal injuries allegedly caused by a defective wheelchair, was filed by Robinson Kennon & Kendron on behalf of Vickie H. Moskau and Henry D. Moskau Jr. The case is 3:22-cv-01330, Moskau et al. v. United Seating and Mobility LLC.

Florida

December 02, 2022, 5:57 PM